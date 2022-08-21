Aaron Lee Kaplan, Christopher Gold, Kris Risch

media release: Aaron Lee Kaplan is a folk & blues guitarist and singer/songwriter from Marshfield, WI. He is known for playing resonator guitar and has been gaining a reputation throughout the Midwest for his slide and fingerstyle guitar playing and his humorous yet thought-provoking original songs. His music incorporates a diverse variety of influences and has been described as Twisted Blues.

Christopher Gold is a Kentucky-born songwriter living in Wisconsin. Together with his band The New Old Things he has written and recorded folk songs, country songs, rock & roll songs, and everything in between citing a love for songwriters like Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, John Prine, and anybody else whose work begins with paper and pen. He travels primarily as a solo act, carrying on the folk tradition of performances that blend music, storytelling, and humor.

Kris Risch is always singing, playing, writing music....sometimes in his living room, sometimes with friends. Always with passion.

Tim Eddy curates this series of singer/songwriters from the Driftless Area. Support local artists by joining us for a night of original music with several songwriters, all on the stage together, sharing their music round robin style.

If you would like to take part on stage, please contact Tim Eddy. No cover, but tips for artists are always welcome.