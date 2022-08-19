Aaron Lee Tasjan, Split Single, The Low Czars, Howler

McPike Park 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Sessions at McPike returns in 2022. The Pursuit of Happiness Session weekend is August 12-14. Evening concerts take place from 5-10 pm on Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

Kiki’s fourth Righteous Session

Stage Sponsors: Lauer Real Estate Group, to benefit the Urban League

5:00 The Low Czars

6:30 Split Single with Jason Narducy ( Chicago)

8:30 Aaron Lee Tasjan (Nashville)

In tent: Howler between main stage sets

Music
