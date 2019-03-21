× Expand J. Wright Aaron Lewis

Door Time 7:00pm | Show Time 8:00pm. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. $59.50 | $47.50 | $37.50 -- THIS IS A RESERVED SEATED SHOW -- (Plus applicable fees).

press release: Aaron Lewis is known for his outspokenness, outlaw Country tunes and impassioned live show. And today he announced that he will be hitting the road again for THE STATE I’M IN TOUR in advance of new music coming in 2019. Giving fans something different, THE STATE I’M IN TOUR will feature acoustic songs + stories from Lewis as he shares personal tales from the stage.

“My music is very first person, very autobiographical,” said Lewis. “It’s from my life experiences that I draw inspiration for my songs. This acoustic tour gives me the opportunity to share the stories behind my songs with my fans and play them stripped down, like I wrote them.”

Recently wrapping sold-out dates on his SINNER TOUR, Lewis’ in-demand live show electrifies audiences whenever he takes the stage. Country Rebel raved, "Lewis' voice rings out above all the noise and is even more powerful than ever before…"

The self-proclaimed “Northern Redneck” has achieved critical and commercial success with his last album SINNER earning him the No. 1 spot on the Top 200 Albums, Top Country Albums and Top Digital Albums Charts upon release. The 12-track project was voted to numerous Top Albums and Best Of lists and continues to make an impact two years later.

More information about album release to come in the new year. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.AaronLewisMusic.com.