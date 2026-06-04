Aaron Nathans & Michael Ronstadt, Tish Hinojosa

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Cello-guitar songwriting duo AARON NATHANS & MICHAEL RONSTADT never lose their capacity to surprise. This progressive folk act combines uninhibited musical creativity and mastery with accessible story songs and an oddball sense of humor. Audiences will see and hear things done with a cello they never thought possible, meandering stories as captivating as the music, and hook-filled story songs that you’ll remember long after the lights come up. Guitarist/vocalist Nathans, from the Philadelphia area, is an award-winning leader in the Philly songwriting community. Cellist/vocalist Ronstadt, nephew of Linda Ronstadt, is a Cincinnati-based cello bandleader, teacher, touring artist, and much in-demand studio sideman.

As an acoustic duo, the two create a compelling musical palate. Ronstadt’s cello lines are reminiscent of the live-layered magic of Zoe Keating, and his songwriting reflects the creative diversity of Paul Simon. He weaves intricate patterns around Nathans’ baritone voice, studied folk meters and dash of irony in the tradition of David Wilcox and Dar Williams.

Singer-Songwriter Leticia “TISH” HINOJOSAwas born on December 6, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas to Mexican immigrant parents. She is the youngest of thirteen siblings. Professing a longstanding interest in music, Hinojosa began performing at an early age. She has released 16 albums between 1987 and 2024 in English and Spanish in a variety of musical genres such as blend of folk, country, Latino, and pop. Hinojosa’s interest in cultural diversity is a recurrent theme in both her work and her personal life, and is expressed not only through her award-winning cross-cultural musical productions but also in her volunteer work with several humanitarian organizations and causes.

Hinojosa has an undeniable far-reaching appeal, garnering her accolades such as a White House concert at the invitation of President and Mrs. Clinton and teaming up with artists such as Joan Baez, Booker T. Jones, Flaco Jimenez, Pete Seeger, and Dwight Yoakam.