Aaron Nordstrom , Peter Dante & Scotty Austin

media release: The Live Laugh Love Tour ft. Scotty Austin(former Saving Abel lead singer), Aaron Nordstrom(Gemini Syndrome lead singer) and Peter Dante(as seen in The Waterboy, Grandma's Boy, Grown Ups 2 etc.) with special guests Pistols at dawn, Gravel Switch & More is coming to The Annex Sunday November 9th!The 3 acts will be performing together in one diverse headlining act that is unlike anything you have seen. Songs from Gemini Syndrome, Saving Abel and Peter's reggae band plus more.Experience performances from movie stars and rock stars all in one night! Music performances, stories, Q&A, and more from all involved!