Aaron Putnam, Mike Kobin, Peggy Hurley, Sasha Rosser

× Expand courtesy Aaron Putnam A person on stage. Aaron Putnam

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy brings together a hilarious lineup of the Midwest's funniest headlined by Chicago heavy-hitter AARON PUTNAM.

Aaron Putnam is a touring stand-up comedian based out of Chicago. You can catch him at his home club, Laugh Factory, as well as many other comedy clubs such as Zanies. He is also the founder of Stand-Up in Recovery where he brings laughter to drug/alcohol treatment centers across the country. His comedy is said to be disarmingly funny and vulnerable. Aaron feels blessed to have opened for some of the best comics working today. He says he gets these opportunities because he’s the best hang in the biz. He also has a Podcast with his lovely wife called The Manchild &The Yogi.

Performances by: Aaron Putnam, Mike Kobin, Peggy Hurley, surprise guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite. No extra fees! S﻿PECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/697897301578538

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.