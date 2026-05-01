Aaron Scholz, Annelise Howell, JT Spartz

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media release: Harmonious: A Songwriter's Showcase

The series finale “Harmonious” songwriter’s showcase at Harmony Bar & Grill will feature Madison favorites Aaron Scholz (The Low Czars) and Annelies Howell (German Art Students). Host and organizer JT Spartz (Dogtown Hollow) will emcee the round-robin style showcase; the sixth and final “Harmonious” showcase until next fall when the series resumes.

Aaron Scholz grew up in Iowa and learned how to play guitar, mostly for his own amusement. After hosting an open mic in college, Aaron moved to the city (Madison) in 1996 to join a band. That band led to another band that played countryfied covers of 80's pop songs. Which led to another band where he played drums. Which led to an acoustic band where Aaron's songwriting took flight. He put out a couple of solo albums, dabbled in even more bands, and in 2005 founded The Low Czars, who are widely hailed as "Madison's Least Despicable Cover Band". Aaron still writes songs and recently put out a third solo album and started playing out with a songwriting supergroup called The Also Rans. Aaron loves playing whatever wherever but always enjoys revisiting his open mic roots as a solo performer.

Annelies Howell began performing at open mic nights at the Memorial Union and local coffee houses in the early 1990s. Since 1997, she has been a member of The German Art Students, whom Rolling Stone once dubbed “New Wave Weirdos.” She also performs with Gold Dust Women, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac and Heart, appearing at venues such as the Al Ringling Theater and Orton Park Fest. With Max Capacity and the Sellouts, she continues to bring high-energy ’80s performances to the stage—often in support of local causes.

JT Spartz played his first original songs at open mics around Tucson, AZ, in 1998. Many coffeehouse gigs later, in Madison, he formed Jim James & The Damn Shames and performed regionally from 2004 to 2014. Six years in mid-coast Maine found him performing less but still writing songs. In 2021, JT relocated to Madison (again) and soon formed Dogtown Hollow, a Roots-Rock Americana band. Two EP releases in the past two years have earned the band two subsequent nominations for Americana Artist of the Year by the Midwest Country Music Organization.