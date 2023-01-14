× Expand Jennifer Andersen/Angelic Angles Photography Aaron Williams & the Hoodoo

media release: Tyranena Brewing Company’s second Lake Mills location, The Fharmacy Public House, will feature two floors of seating in a historic building that was home for many years to a pharmacy (as well as a grocery store, doctors’ offices and more).

Enjoy the pub-like atmosphere with a large stage for performances, a rooftop patio overlooking idyllic Commons Park and an outdoor beer garden on Lake Mills’ quintessential small town Main Street.