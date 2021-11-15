media release: Register to either receive the event link or attend a group viewing on campus. Both options are free and open to the public. Masks required for the group event.

International Education Week 2021 keynote speaker

UW-Madison alumnus Aaron Williams, MBA ’73, will deliver the keynote lecture for International Education Week. During the event, Williams will share formative experiences from his youth and defining accomplishments throughout his career, providing inspiration for the next generation who seek to lead on the world stage. He will also read excerpts from his newly released memoir, “A Life Unimagined: The Rewards of Mission-Driven Service in the Peace Corps and Beyond.”

Moderating the event will be Ambassador Rick Barton. Barton also has a strong history of global leadership, having served as assistant secretary of state at the U.S. Department of State, and as U.S. ambassador to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Get your copy of “A Life Unimagined”: University of Wisconsin–Madison’s International Division published Mr. Williams biography in recognition of Peace Corps 60th anniversary and the longstanding partnership between UW and the agency. Individuals who donate $100 or more to International Division funds at the Wisconsin Foundation & Alumni Association between International Education Week and Peace Corps Week (November 15, 2021 to March 1, 2022) will receive a signed copy of the work.

About Aaron Williams

Growing up in the 1950s in a segregated neighborhood on Chicago’s southside, UW alumnus Aaron Williams, MBA ’73 was influenced early on to consider possibilities beyond his suburban neighborhood and even the borders of the U.S. However, even the imagination of a young boy could not have dreamed up the path he would travel, ultimately creating connections across cultures and a tremendous impact across international boundaries.

Williams’ distinguished career in public service has seen him assume leadership roles across some of our nation’s critical agencies for furthering global cooperation, development, and peace. He served as a senior official at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), where he reached the rank of career minister in the Senior Foreign Service. Appointed by President Barack Obama, Williams served as director of the U.S. Peace Corps, from 2009–2012. His time with these organizations included historic milestones, becoming the first African-American to serve as USAID’s executive secretary, and the first African-American male to be appointed to lead the Peace Corps.

