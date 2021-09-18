AAUW Book Sale

The fall book sale for the AAUW Monona/Madison branch of the American Association of University Women is planned, so we can get all those stored books out of our houses and earn money for our scholarships! Sat, Sept 18, and Sun, Sept 19, are the sale days from 9-3. Bag sale is from 1-3.

This is our schedule:

- Drop off books at the Dean House on Wed, Sept 15, from 9-1 and Thurs morning, Sept 16, from 9-12. Do not wait until end of day to drop off books! (Also bring paper and plastic bags.)

-If unable to drop off books due to transportation/health issue, please contact Sharon sknoop4270@sbcglobal.net 217-6510 or Mary Boyd boydma2322@sbcglobal.net 222-7673 to make arrangements that week.

-Thursday, Sept 16 is sorting from 9 to hopefully 3 or maybe later. The sign-up sheet will be sent out again the week before the sale. Friday, Sept 17, is a final polishing day for anything that needs to be done

Thanks again to our members for all the great books you provide for the sale and all the work you put in to make it a success! Remember to bring your family and friends to our book sale!