AAW Family Adventure Day

× Expand courtesy Access Ability Wisconsin A user of an Access Ability Wisconsin all-terrain wheelchair and friend. A user of an Access Ability Wisconsin all-terrain wheelchair and friend.

media release: Access Ability Wisconsin (AAW) invites individuals, families, and outdoor enthusiasts of all abilities to Family Adventure Day on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Blackhawk Lake Recreation Area, located at 2025 County Road BH, in Highland, WI. Admission is free, and all are welcome!

AAW’s “Outdoors Access 4 All!” initiative Family Adventure Day brings together people of all ages and abilities for a fun-filled, inclusive afternoon in nature.

The event will feature:

● Adaptive kayaking workshop

● Shore fishing

● Art in the Park

● Food trucks and silent auction

● 50/50 raffle

● Test drives and guided hikes with outdoor wheelchairs

● A drawing for a refurbished outdoor wheelchair ($20/ticket, drawing at 3:15 PM-don’t need to be present to win). Raffle tickets are on sale now through September 13! To purchase, visit www.AccessAbilityWI.org or call 608.886.9388. QR Code will be available soon so stay tuned for announcements and updates!

Access Ability Wisconsin will also be sharing information about its expanding statewide reach. Since its inception in 2014, AAW has grown to include 34 outdoor wheelchairs and 28 enclosed trailers available for reservation throughout Wisconsin—all designed to support individuals with mobility challenges and their families in experiencing the outdoors.

“Family Adventure Day is about more than just fun—it’s about connection,” said Monica Spaeni, founder and president of AAW. “We want people of all abilities to feel empowered to enjoy the outdoors. This event brings together families, communities, and partners to celebrate inclusive recreation and the joy of being outside.”

For more information on how to participate, sponsor, or attend the event, please visit www.AccessAbilityWI.org.