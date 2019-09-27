"ClimArt: The Art of Wisconsin Climate Change," 9/27-11/8, UW Union South-Gallery 1308 (reception 6-8 pm, 9/27).

press release: The artist, Abbie Kurtz, states:

I cope with the tragedy of climate change through art. Climate change is agonizingly familiar to those of us experiencing and witnessing flooding and other weather extremes. My pieces – Wisconsin climate change maps superimposed on familiar highway maps, yielding attractive abstract forms – combine art’s beauty and frightening reality.