media release: Abby Spencer is not a new name in music. She has a unique sound that has been developing since she was just 10 years old. And chances are if you’re into the Wisconsin Dells area nightlife you have probably already been introduced. She has opened for national acts like Derek Jones, Midnight River Choir, Jamie Lin Wilson, Courtney Patton, Alex Williams, Joe Stamm Band, Shenandoah, and more. In 2018, Abby opened more doors by soloing around the Midwest in various venues. She considers herself country with a gritty undertone and identifies with artists like Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Ashley McBryde. By 2019, Abby became an active member of the Midwest CMO. She additionally founded the band The Holler in 2019. The Holler is a popular group in the Midwest that successfully delivers live music goers country music to drink to. In 2022 Abby finally dove into songwriting, sharing her heartfelt stories that audiences of all kinds can relate to. Releasing two singles in 2023 lead Abby to be nominated for the Midwest Country Music Organization's New Artist of the Year, as well as Music Video of the Year.

A $5 suggested donation to the artist can be paid at the door.