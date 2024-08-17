media release: My Best Friend is Black Presents: The ABC Comedy Tour! Chicago Comedians Mike Atcherson, Marcus Banks, and Chloe Mikala are ready to get weird!

Covering topics such as Blackness, Queerness, and Awkwardness, these three oddball millennials will be sure to give you an evening of nonstop laughter! Collectively, this trio has been seen in clubs such as Laugh Factory, Zanies, and Comedy on State; performed with The Second City; and written for The Onion. They’ve also shared the stage with the likes of Bobcat Goldthwait, Dulce Sloan, Langston Kerman, Stavros Halkias, Marcella Arguello, Adam Conover, and more. Atcherson, Banks, and Mikala are also co-producers and ensemble members of the all-Black comedy variety show “My Best Friend is Black”, which was voted Best Comedy Show by the Chicago Reader.

Hosted by local favorite and Madison's Funniest Comic finalist Mo B.

Presented in collaboration with Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy.

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $15 advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.