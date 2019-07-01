ABC for Health 25th Anniversary Open House

press release: Help celebrate ABC for Health's 25th Anniversary. Join us for our open house event on Monday, July 1, at 3pm - 6pm for a late afternoon of food, drink, tours, games, and memories!

Take a tour of ABC for Health, located at 32 N. Bassett Street Madison, WI 53703. Check out our in-house studio and green screen, and network with our staff.

The event is free to attend, though please consider making a donation. If you need any accessibility accommodations for the event, please email info@safetyweb.org.