Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand Deb Gottschalk

press release: March 2 – April 15, 2018

We present Ben Peyer: Fool! I am the Fates’ Lieutenant! and a group show, “Water”.

Opening Reception Friday, March 2, from 5pm-9pm (snow date of March 3rd from 5pm-9pm). Open to the public.

Ben Peyer: Fool! I am the Fates’ Lieutenant! Peyer’s first solo exhibit at Abel Contemporary is a three-part meditation inspired by a central theme in one of Peyer’s favorite books, Moby Dick: how chance, free will, and fate work together to produce our lives. Peyer’s process reflects those ideas. His straightforward photography techniques are minimally processed, relying on patience to capture his abstracted and simplified images of the natural world. It is difficult to capture the beauty of the moment, but Peyer embraces these limitations, producing thoughtful and striking images of the world around him.

Water: The artists in this show explore water as a theme and will include paintings, prints, and photographs inspired by water as well as beautiful functional objects in ceramics and glass that hold water. Artist included are Deb Gottschalk, Richard Jones, John S. Miller, Kay Brathol-Hostvet, Paul Donnelly, George Lowe, R. David Shaul, William Lemke, Kay Myers. Eric Thomas Wolever, and Joanne Kirkland.