Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

media release: July 26 - September 8, 2024

Opening Reception Friday, July 26, 5 - 8 PM, open to the public

Shows open online Saturday, July 27, 10 AM CDT

Tom Bartel, Stacey Johnson Hardy, Ryan Myers: We are excited to bring together these three outstanding artists who use ceramics to create figurative sculptures that are evocative, curious, humorous, at times bizarre, but always expertly crafted. Artist talk by Myers at 2 pm, 8/24

3rd Annual Painting Invitational: This exhibit includes the work of esteemed and established artists alongside impressive emerging talent, each with a distinctive point of view. Alicia Czechowski, Letha Kelsey, Jana Marie Cariddi, Trina May Smith, Sandra Peterson, David Raleigh, Ariana Vaeth, and Sara Willadsen.

no 5: Reckoning by Candace Compton Pappas: Michigan based artist, Candace Compton Pappas creates evocative sculptures and installations that grapple with our place within and relation to our environment. Much of her work incorporates natural elements from the land around her home— stumps, branches, and vines combine with overtly fabricated objects such as house forms, tables, and pedestals. This work is a kind of reckoning - an examination of how we see ourselves in an uncertain future, in which our salvation comes in the depth, form, and power of the connection we establish with all that surrounds us. The act of reckoning is an act of understanding where we have come from and where we stand. Artist talk 2 pm, 7/27.