Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

media release: July 25– September 7, 2025, we present Sandra Peterson: Carousel, Group Show: How’d They Do That?, and in no.5: Keep Going by Emmett Ramstad

Opening Reception Friday, July 25, 5 - 8pm

Shows Open Online Saturday, July 26 at 10 am CDT

Artist Talk with Sandra Peterson - Sunday, August 3, 11 AM

Artist Talk with Emmett Ramstad - Sunday, September 7, 11 AM

Sandra Peterson: Carousel: Peterson showcases a vibrant collection of large-scale oil paintings inspired by carousel animals. These works are characterized by dramatic layers of rich color and Peterson’s signature expressive brushwork. Each animal is a still-life conveying the spirit of exuberance found in the circus. However, this joy is contrasted by the animal’s captivity and serving as a stand in for the harnessing of the human spirit. Despite this, each animal is given wings, symbolizing their ability to rise above their hardships to become a symbol of hope and resilience.

Group Show : How’d They Do That? attempts to answer this much-asked question regarding artworks created by processes that remain mysterious to the viewer even after close inspection. This show will offer an in-depth look into some of our artists' more complex and enigmatic approaches to making art.

Artists include: Lisa Belsky, Barry Roal Carlsen, Carol Chase Bjerke, Craig Clifford, Tim Kowalczyk, Alex Mandli, Lydia Martin, John S. Miller, Ann Orlowski, Liza Riddle, Andy Rubin, and Timea Tihanyi.

In no. 5: Keep Going by Emmett Ramstad: Minneapolis based artist, Emmett Ramstad’s practice explores body maintenance and the intimate collectivity of public space through sculpture, installation, performance, and social engagement. His installation Keep Going explores usefulness and longevity in motion through colorful rag paintings and participatory sculpture. The exhibition features a scroll of abstract towel scraps that viewers can make into a moving image by turning a crank.