Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

media release: February 28 - April 13, 2025

We present George Shipperley and Rick Hintze: Surface Matters, Group Show: Botanical, and in no.5: The Light Saw What I Couldn’t by Paulina King

Shows Open Online Saturday March 1 at 10 am CST.

Events:

Opening Reception Friday, February 28, 5 - 8pm

Artist Talk with Paulina King – Saturday, March 15, 2PM

Artist Talk with George Shipperley and Rick Hintze – Saturday, March 22, 2PM

George Shipperley and Rick Hintze: Surface Matters

Abel Contemporary is pleased to bring together the work of two outstanding artists with decades of experience and at the height of their careers. Both of these artists’ artworks are an homage to the materials they use.

Hintze makes functional pots, coiled vessels and some sculptural pieces. With the wheel work he has recently focused on using wood ash glazes and clay slips, with a particular interest in the irregularities of texture, depth, and color; the way in which they are dull or glassy, thin or pooled, and in how they obscure or reveal the clay underneath. During the throwing process, Hintze pays particular attention to the rhythms and surface textures left in the clay, aware of how they will react to the glaze, and hopes to evoke some of the movement of the wheel and the plasticity of the material in the fired piece.

Shipperley’s pastel works are mostly comprised of landscapes and still life, but the subject is not his priority; interpretation through feeling and emotion is. “How we paint, not what we paint, is the essence of a good work of art.” Shipperley’s trees and landscape reflect their poetry and grace, not just their structure. His interpretation of the sky and the land stir our emotions by the very nature of their rhythm and communication with each other. Applying multiple layers of oil pastel and employing an incising technique all his own, Shipperley creates works best described as abstract expressionism, influenced by the natural world around him.

Group Show : Botanical The work in this show will be motivated by the diverse world of plants. The artists in this exhibit will explore verdant landscapes, study of specific plants, or approach the topic in a more abstract or conceptual manner. Alison Bailey, Sandra Byers, Kay Brathol Hostvet, Jessica Calderwood , Craig Clifford, Mary Fischer, Deb Gottschalk , Rain Harris, Richard Jones, Debbie Kupinsky, Glynnis Lessing, Rachelle Miller, Erica Schlueter, Juliane Shibata, Trina May Smith, Jonathan Wilde.

In no. 5: The Light Saw What I Couldn’t by Paulina King

Light is transformative. The Light Saw What I Couldn’t explores light through the manipulation of translucency and color. Through intentional positioning of poured silicone sheets, King creates large scale color fields with tones inspired by the sky. Light activates each work, which in turn generate subtle auras and change the atmospheric conditions of their surroundings. These works ask the viewer to allow themselves to be swayed by the impact of light and color, not just in the gallery, but everywhere. To be present in experiencing the nuance and beauty light creates all around us. Through this reconnection to the physical world, King aims to encourage contemplation of our relationship with our surroundings, and more broadly, our environment.

