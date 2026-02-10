Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

media release: February 27 - April 19, 2026

Modern Medieval by Jean Roberts-Guequierre, Adam Stoner, Theresa Abel

Lush

no. 5: Accumulation: a study of utility by Melissa Dorn and Lois Bielefeld

Opening Reception Friday, February 27, 5 - 8 pm

Free and Open to the Public

Jean Roberts-Guequierre, Adam Stoner, and Theresa Abel - Modern Medieval

Roberts-Guequierre, Stoner, and Abel are contemporary painters who all draw inspiration from medieval art history creating paintings that are decisively modern. Adam Stoner makes paintings, drawings, and video installations that visualize the intimate connections between architecture and our imagined interiorities. His research frequently explores the memory of space, the latent agency of materials, and the architectures—visible or invisible—which emerge from contact with the sacred.Influenced by the work of the Flemish Primitives in the 15th & 16th Century Northern Renaissance and German Expressionism, Jean Roberts-Guequierre delicately renders traditional oil paintings which explore contemporary themes. Making art with humor, empathy and a bawdy eye, Jean tells a wry tale of human connections and foibles.Theresa Abel incorporates historic techniques from the late Medieval and the early Renaissance creating meditations on life purpose, morality, and mortality. These paintings contain a strong narrative to tell stories about how modern-day art can be viewed as a kind of religion, often blending personal biography with biblical stories, lives of the saints, and other tales that can be viewed as fiction or dogma.

Artist Talk with Jean Roberts-Guequierre, Adam Stoner, and Theresa Abel moderated by Lisa H Cooper – Sunday, March 15, 2pm

We are pleased to be joined by Lisa H. Cooper on March 15, 2026, at 2pm who will moderate a talk with these three artists. Cooper is Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she specializes in the literature and culture of late medieval England; her scholarly investments lie particularly in the intertwined histories of labor, technology, science, material culture, and the practices of daily life from the twelfth through fifteenth centuries.

Lush:

Jenni Brant, Craig Clifford, Lisa Frank, Deb Gottschalk, Rain Harris, Richard Jones, Debbie Kupinsky, J. Myszka Lewis, Dennis Nechvatal, Erica Schlueter, and Mike Stumbras.

This exhibition will reflect on the natural world’s capacity to inspire and overwhelm. The artists in this show interpret the idea of abundance in various media, evoking a feeling of awe, reminding us of times when our senses are overwhelmed by the beauty that surrounds us.

no. 5: Accumulation: a study of utility by Melissa Dorn & Lois Bielefeld

There is a pesky side to being human: the endless war against debris, the daunting organization of it all, the relentless nature of domestic labor. Yet within this cycle live tools that span history and cultures—the broom and the mop. Melissa Dorn has been working with mops as subject and material since 2015. Lois Bielefeld has been working on assorted studies (brooms, chairs, and piles) since 2019. They have been in conversation about these ideas since 2016 and in this exhibit take these interactions further with an interactive, site-specific installation that interweaves both of their practices into something new. The experimental nature of gallery no. 5. offers these artists the unique opportunity to merge their individual works into a harmonious question—one that interrogates both the ongoing nature of domestic tasks and what an exhibition can be. Creating a new work that exists only through this collaboration Dorn and Bielefeld invite viewers to continue reorienting the work throughout the exhibition and become agents of chance.

Artist Talk with Melissa Dorn and Lois Bielefeld

Sunday, April 12, 2pm