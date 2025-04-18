Abel Contemporary Gallery exhibits reception

media release: April 18 - June 1, 2025. Opening Reception - Friday, April 18, 5 - 8pm. Shows open online Saturday, April 18, 10 am CST.

Skyler Simpson- Limescale

Limescale examines personal mythology and the home as a fraught refuge. The narrative pulls from Simpson’s Midwestern upbringing and confronts socialized domestic ideals. Like playing dress-up as a child, the figures adhere to a strange, heightened version of decorum. The vignettes are stylish but acidic; they explore the ways the artist has been conditioned to perform gender even in her private home. Simultaneously, the paintings reveal a mystical subplot. The scenes flit between familiarity and fantasy, connecting mundane rituals to a cosmic psychodrama. In this work, Simpson wrestles with hope and spirituality amidst patriarchal power structures.

Artist Talk with Skyler Simpson, Sunday, May 18, 11am

Beasts and Monsters: Group Show

This group exhibition presents depictions of animals both real and fictitious. Portrayals of creatures reside in literature, folklore, and myths, where they are stand-ins for the embodiment of our deepest fears and wildest imaginations. This exhibition aims to amplify these narratives by showcasing interpretations of the many Beasts and Monsters we find in our world. Artists featured in this exhibition include Tom Bartel, Kelly Connole, Gerit Grimm, Stacey Hardy, Kelli Hoppmann, Debbie Kupinsky, S.V. Medaris, Candice Methe, John S. Miller, Marlene Miller, Ryan Myers, Dennis Nechvatal, Wendy Olson, Tim O’Neill, Jean Roberts-Guequierre, Gail Simpson, Pranav Sood, and Jonathan Wilde.

and in no.5: Каtюша (Katyusha) by Stephen Hilyard

Artist and Professor of Digital Arts at the University of Wisconsin Madison, Stephen Hilyard's work examines the paradoxical nature of truth through digital and traditional media. His projects have involved travel to a number of remote locations, including Svalbard international territory in the high Arctic. It is here that he created Катюша (Katyusha,) a three-channel video piece based on material collected at Pyramida, a show-case community established in 1928 by the Soviet Union. The film depicts three fictional characters who personify different aspects of Pyramida: The Guide, a grey sea bird, and two lovers - a ballet dancer and a basketball player. As the film shifts uncontrollably through multiple timelines the viewer is pulled through the narrative of these adolescent lovers and the abandon town they once inhabited. The haunting beauty of Hilyard’s video captures the complex history of Pyramida, balancing the harsh conditions of mining and living in this remote location, the complex politics of the region, and the idealistic beauty of the landscape.

Artist Talk with Stephen Hilyard – Sunday, May 25 11:00 am

We are open to the public: Tuesday - Saturday 10 am - 5 pm; Sunday 11 am - 5 pm.

We are happy to arrange a private showing in person outside of regular business hours.

Our staff is ready to answer your questions and advise you on projects large and small 608-845-6600 or email Info@abelcontemporary. com