Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

media release: April 24 - June 14, 2026, we present Nancy Kubale – Holding Space, Dialogue, and in no. 5: Feel Quill by Leslie Iwai

Events: Opening Reception Friday, April 24, 5 – 8 pm

Shows Open Online Saturday, April 25, at 10 am CT.

A Reading in Braille + Artist Talk with Leslie Iwai : Saturday, May 16, 2026, 1 - 3 PM

Nancy Kubale – Holding Space

Working from her studio in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Nancy Kubale brings intentionality and connection to the land into every piece she creates. This connection is evident in the materials she chooses when creating her ceramics. Many of the materials are sourced near her North Carolina home, including wild clay and wood harvested for the firing processes she employs. The work incorporates a range of surface treatments, including lithography, terra sigillata, oxides, glazes, and several firing techniques. Each piece embodies her love of clay and her mixed-media approach to creating one-of-a-kind pieces.

Dialogue - Group Show

Dialogue pairs painters and ceramic artists who share an affinity in the artwork they create. When the gallery staff is curating exhibitions, we are often aware of the wonderful discourse pieces have with one another. For this exhibition, we have highlighted these pairings with great intention. Artists included: Andy Rubin, Craig Clifford, Kay Brathol-Hostvet, Matt Repsher, Pranav Sood, Chris Alveshere, Jordan Acker Anderson, Rachelle Miller, George Shipperley, Ellen Kleckner, Candace Compton Pappas, Maggie Jaszczak, Sandra Peterson, Stacey Hardy, Diane Washa, Alex Mandli.

no.5: Feel Quill by Leslie Iwai

Playing on the idea of the quill pen as a writing instrument, artist Leslie Iwai explores themes of written and tactile communication by transforming the feather quill from an ink channel into a sensory “dot” to form a representation of Braille’s embossed text.

As quills emerge from a concrete surface to form Braille cells, transcribed texts, including Emily Dickinson’s poem, “Hope” is the thing with feathers,” viewers are given a unique opportunity to see how words are felt.

A Reading in Braille + Artist Talk with Leslie Iwai : Saturday, May 16, 2026, 1 - 3 PM

Feel Quill is an interactive art installation in which feather quills punctuate cast concrete forming Braille text. During this event Dave Ballmann, a Braille reader, will touch and read texts including Emily Dickinson’s poem, “Hope” is the thing with feathers,” giving others a unique opportunity to see how words are felt.