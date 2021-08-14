Abi Sanchez, Ivy Evrard, Samara Suomi, Sasha Rosser

× Expand Lola Scott Abi Sanchez

media release: Madison Indie Comedy is excited to announce MAD LAUGHS: an amazing night of stand-up featuring the best of the Midwest!

Headliner and winner of HBO’s 2020 Latino Comedy Contest ABI SANCHEZ (Chicago) will be joined by the hilarious Samara Suomi (Madison) and Ivy Evrard (Appleton) at MAD LAUGH’s debut showcase at Bos Mead Hall.

The show will also feature a special guest appearance by a Comedy Central alum -- come out to find out who and be entered for your chance to win a delicious free mead! Get your tickets on Eventbrite ($10).

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Bos Mead Hall, 849 E Washington Ave., 7:30 PM doors, 8 PM show, August 14, 2021

RSVP on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/342106847513900

Follow Madison Indie Comedy for news about indie comedy events in the Madison, WI area:

https://www.facebook.com/ MadisonIndieComedy/

https://www.instagram.com/ MadisonIndieComedy