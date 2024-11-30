Abiding in Silence

media release: Refresh your body and mind with a guided meditation retreat in the blissful peace of the meditation room at Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. Discover the real freedom to be found in a calm and quiet mind; escape the busyness of daily life; experience a short introductory silent meditation retreat; gain a deep level of relaxation; learn how to incorporate meditation into your busy life; and gain confidence in the power of meditation to create inner peace for yourself and improve your relationships with others. Retreat includes teaching and guided meditation. Everyone welcome! No previous experience needed. $20/person (free for members)