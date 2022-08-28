media release: The Socialist Feminist Collective is hosting an outdoor event to celebrate the organizing of the phenomenal reproductive justice community in Wisconsin. The Abortion Action Fair will feature reproductive justice organizations who will be sharing knowledge about how to get involved and take action for abortion access and reproductive justice. We hope that you will join us in uplifting the incredible work that is happening right now and cultivating a thriving reproductive justice community.

11AM-2PM, August 28, Olbrich Park

Facebook Link

The Abortion Action Fair includes Pregnancy Options Wisconsin, Wisconsin Abortion Support Network, Harambee Village, Rape Crisis Center, Urban Triage, Families for Justice, A Room of One’s Own, the Socialist Feminist Collective and more. These organizations work on a range of reproductive justice issues to empower, support, and advocate for pregnant people and their communities – including doula services, information on abortion and pregnancy options, Black empowerment through community care and education, resources for survivors of sexual violence, and beyond. There will be food and community arts, skill sharing and workshops, books on reproductive justice for sale, community and conversation.