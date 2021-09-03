press release: Premiere Showcase

ABOUT ENDLESSNESS (OM DET OÄNDLIGA)

Sweden | 2019 | DCP | 78 min. | Swedish with English subtitles

Director: Roy Andersson; Cast: Martin Serner, Tatiana Delaunay, Jan-Eje Ferling

In what he has stated will be his final film, director Andersson concludes a quartet of darkly satirical features, each composed with a number of vignettes that reveal the foibles and limitations of the human race. Using a locked-down camera and deep focus long takes, Andersson delivers a number of random episodes, some poignant, some gag-driven. He also follows a few recurring characters, such as a priest suffering a crisis of faith, an older man who feels slighted by an old classmate, and a couple who embrace each other as they float amongst clouds. All of the brief episodes are filmed entirely on brilliantly detailed sets at Andersson’s private studio. Preceded by Rikke Gregersen’s satirical short The Affected (Norway, 2020, 13 min.)

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.