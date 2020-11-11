ONLINE: About That: Flow

media release: Wed. Nov. 11 6:00 pm About That: Flow – Online Zoom Conversation Series with Dasha Kelly. Skylines, tree lines. Bus lines and county line roads. When did "rural" and "urban" become a "divide?" What happens to expectations and our ideas about community when we flow between rural and urban spaces? For Black, Brown and Indigenous folks, in particular, what can your rural/urban code switching teach us all about the work yet to be done? About That is inspired by new works of art - from film to fiction, animation to visual art – all relevant discussions intersecting our lives.

Aging. Gentrification. Consent. Sensuality. Respectability politics. Masculinity. And more. About That: FLOW was prompted by art installations embedded in the landscape of rural Sauk County during the Farm/Art DTour, created by artists from Milwaukee. Dasha Kelly Hamilton speaks with the artists and introduces conversation "kickstarters.” Where the discussion goes from there depends on what you have to say ABOUT THAT. After About That: FLOW, we invite you to keep the conversation going with Local Voices Network. They are hosting facilitated, small group digital conversations where you can voice your responses to the About That: FLOW and share your own experience across the rural/urban continuum. These conversations will take place immediately after the session with Dasha in the same Zoom link. To register, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/341404960496430/