Above Ground Pool Party

to

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: We’ve got a ton of fun planned for this year’s Above Ground Pool Party!

Not only is it a celebration of one of the best light lagers you’ll find, we’ll be partying with the following:

-- We'll have a dunk tank on Saturday, where you can dunk the brewers, some bartenders, and perhaps some other luminaries

-- Water Balloon Fight

-- 4th of July fun (sparklers, popsicles, bomb pops, yard games, etc.) 

-- Ice cream pop-up from Stellie's on Saturday 2-6pm

-- We'll be open until 9pm on Sunday to try and soak up the good vibes

AGP just became the reason to stay in town during 4th of July weekend!!!

Info

Recreation
608-709-5600
to
