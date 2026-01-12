"Abraham Lincoln: Redeemer President" Reading Group

media release: Join Lumen Center fellow in history John Fea for a multi-week seminar on historian Allen Guelzo's Abraham Lincoln: Redeemer President.

In this reading seminar, we will delve deeply into the religious beliefs of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States. Was he a Christian? How did his understanding of God shape his leadership during the American Civil War? We will explore everything from Lincoln's views on slavery to the Gettysburg Address, and even take a closer look at his relationship with his wife and family.

Designed for anyone interested in Abraham Lincoln, 19th-century American religion, or the Civil War, this seminar invites participants into thoughtful, guided discussion. Each week, attendees will read and reflect on selected chapters from Guelzo's landmark biography, with Dr. Fea providing historical context.

This seminar is offered free of charge through Upper House Commons; please bring your own copy of Abraham Lincoln: Redeemer President.

This group will meet at Upper House from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

· Thursday, January 22

· Thursday, January 29

· Thursday, February 5

· Thursday, February 12

John Fea is a historian, Distinguished Professor at Messiah University, author, lecturer, and Lumen Center Visiting Fellow. He has written six books and published in several notable outlets, including The Washington Post and The Journal of American History. His work specializes in early American and religious history.