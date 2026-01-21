Abram Collier Nonet

media release: Vocalist and baritone saxophonist Abram Collier is breathing new life into timeless music while bringing a traditional sound to a new, younger audience. Born and raised outside of Rochester, New York, the rising artist moved to Chicago, Illinois in 2021 to pursue his passion and love for jazz and traditional pop music.

In Chicago, Collier is an in-demand arranger, frequently commissioned by local big bands such as the Blueshift Big Band and the Shout Section Big Band, both of which he regularly plays and sings with. Collier also runs his own ensemble, bringing together eight of Chicago's finest jazz musicians to form his nonet. From jazz standards to selections from modern pop music and video game soundtracks, they perform ensemble-exclusive arrangements written by Collier himself. In addition, the group plays Collier's original compositions and songs, traversing folk, traditional & modern pop, and jazz. Heavily influenced by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr., and Michael Bublé, Collier strives to keep the tradition of crooning alive with complimentary arrangements written with contemporary ears in mind.