Absentee Ballot Drop-Off Sites

Voters go to the polls between 7 am-8 pm, 4/7. For polling places/ballot info: cityofmadison.com/clerk or clerk.countyofdane.com. 608-266-4601.

press release: Absentee Ballot Secure Drop Off Sites

From 9:00am, Wednesday, April 1 through noon on Tuesday, April 7, City of Madison voters can drop absentee ballots in the book drops of the following three public libraries:

Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. (Mifflin St. book drop only)

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road (drive through book drop only)

Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.

Ballots will be collected daily by City Clerk's Office staff during this time for processing.

Please DO NOT drop books or other library materials in the book drops during this time. We do not want ballots to be damaged. Please keep all library materials at home until the libraries reopen to the public.

All due dates will be extended and no library fines will be charged.

More election updates:

The city of Madison Clerk’s Office has received many inquiries about the need for a witness signature and address on the absentee certificate envelope. The witness signature and address portion is necessary under Wisconsin State Statute 6.87(4)(b). There is no exemption at this time from this requirement.

There are a couple of organizations in Dane County that have offered to help those voters who live alone and have difficulty finding a witness for their absentee certificate envelope.

Older adults in Madison who need a witness for their absentee certificate envelope can call NewBridge for assistance. The number for NewBridge is (608) 512-0000.

The Dane County Voter ID Coalition has also started a service for individuals who need assistance with the witness signature and address on their absentee certificate envelope. The number for that hotline is (608) 285-2141. League of Women Voters of Dane County volunteers will try to help voters while maintaining social distance.

Spouses, significant others, and family members can serve as witness on the absentee certificate envelope for each other.

The City Clerk’s Office wants to be able to count your ballot on Election Day. Voters are encouraged to use the resources above to make sure their vote is counted.

The city of Madison has reserved four parking spots on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. outside the City-County Building and the Madison Municipal Building for curbside voting starting Friday, March 20. Voters who are high-risk for COVID-19 can register to vote and/or cast their ballot from their vehicle. High-risk populations include older adults and people with chronic health conditions. Curbside voting will be offered 8:00am - 6:00pm, Monday - Friday, March 20 - April 3.

Signs will be posted at each of the designated stalls prompting voters who need to use the curbside voting option to call the City Clerk's Office. A pair of election officials will be sent out to the voter's vehicle to assist the voter in registering (if needed) and voting.

The City Clerk's Office is offering this option to those voters who are at high-risk for the virus COVID-19. For those not at high risk, in-person absentee voting is available in the Clerk's Office, City-County Building, Room 103, and in the Madison Municipal Building, Room 153. More sites may be added over the coming days; please keep an eye on the City Clerk's in-person absentee voting page for the most up-to-date information.

A message from Mayor Satya Conway-Rhodes:

Voting is one of our most important democratic responsibilities and rights. And while the COVID-19 pandemic raises a host of unique challenges to voting this year, it remains just ask important as ever. As City staff work to continue providing essential services during this pandemic, ensuring our community can vote remains among my top priorities. We need to make sure our voices count, and that we have a say in the future of our School Board, our State Supreme Court and that of our highest office, the Presidency.

The coronavirus or COVID-19 will require us to move some of our voting stations on April 7th to help protect vulnerable populations. Stay tuned for an update on April 7th polling places as we work to finalize locations. In the meantime, City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl and her staff are working overtime to enable as much early voting as possible. You can vote in the City Clerk’s Office in the City County Building at 210 Martin Luther King Drive or in Room 153 across Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in the Madison Municipal Building. The locations are open Monday thru Friday from 8:00 am-6:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 am-12:00 noon. Any additional locations will be available on the Clerk’s website, but at this time, none have been confirmed. You can avoid lines and practice social distancing by voting absentee by mail.

Absentee Ballot Delivery by Email

Send your absentee request to voting@cityofmadison.com.Be sure to include your name, address at which you are registered to vote, email address to which the ballot should be sent, and a copy or picture of your voter ID (if not already on file in the Clerk's Office). The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5:00 pm the Thursday before the election (April 2nd).

You will receive your ballot and absentee certification statement as attachments to an email message. Print the ballot and certification statement, fill out your ballot, and send both your ballot and certification statement back to the City Clerk's Office through the mail. Absentee ballots must be received in the Clerk’s Office by Election Day (April 7th).

Absentee Ballot Delivery by Mail

You can submit an absentee request online at My Vote Wisconsin (click on Vote Absentee at the top of the website). Or send a written request that includes:

Name; Madison address; Address to which the ballot should be mailed; Signature; Copy of voter ID, if not already on file in Clerk’s Office

You can send the request via email to voting@cityofmadison.com or mail the request to:

City Clerk's Office, 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Room 103, Madison, WI 53703

Ballots will be mailed out through the Thursday before the election. Absentee ballots must be received in the Clerk’s Office by Election Day (April 7th)

For more information, visit cityofmadison.com/clerk.

As we all do our part during this challenging time, please don’t forget to vote. If you have an elderly friend or neighbor who may need assistance please help them out too. And don’t forget to wash your hands often.

REGISTER TO VOTE ONLINE THROUGH MARCH 30, 2020

A Federal District Court has ordered that online voter registration be made available through March 30, 2020 for the April 7 Election.