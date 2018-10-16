Absolute Garbage
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join the High Noon Saloon before Garbage for a Sylvee Pre-Party!
FREE | Doors: 4pm
- Absolute Garbage DVD playing from 4:30pm to 7:30pm
- Food Truck: Pickle Jar - 4:30pm to 7:30pm/8:00pm
Absolute Garbage: Among the 16 Garbage music videos featured is an hour-long documentary film titled Thanks for Your Uhh, Support, containing footage filmed backstage and behind the scenes, archive live performances, and interviews spanning the band's entire career
