Absolute Zero
to
UW Memorial Union-Main Gallery 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Glass Madison 2023 - 2024
The UW-Madison Glass Lab is one of UW’s treasured “firsts”—the first collegiate glass program in the nation. 2022 marked the sixtieth anniversary of this seminal narrative. In 2023-2024, the UW Glass Lab presents Glass Madison—a year-long celebration of the sixth decade of this history, composed of Exhibitions, a Symposium, and Public Programs.
Absolute Zero
Memorial Union Gallery | 800 Langdon Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
September 29 - November 16, 2023