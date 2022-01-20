RSVP for Abstract Landscapes with Alcohol Inks

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn techniques for using alcohol inks to create three different landscapes: a rolling hillside, moonlit mountains, and an ocean sunrise. Creating with alcohol inks is fun and surprising. You will create three paintings, and then mat them to an 8x10" final size ready for framing. All supplies provided; no experience necessary.

Instructor: Beth Kluth, Ink Art by Beth Kluth

Sunday, January 30, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Registration Deadline: January 20

$96 / $77 member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Home & Garden
Arts Notices
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Abstract Landscapes with Alcohol Inks - 2022-01-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Abstract Landscapes with Alcohol Inks - 2022-01-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Abstract Landscapes with Alcohol Inks - 2022-01-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Abstract Landscapes with Alcohol Inks - 2022-01-20 00:00:00 ical