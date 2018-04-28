press release: Inner Fire Yoga welcomes yoga students of all levels to join them for a day of yoga to support D.A.I.S (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) of Dane County. On Saturday, April 28, stop by to join in on the 16th annual Abundance Celebration and give back to the greater Madison community. The day will consist of a full schedule of $5 yoga classes in lieu of a class fee, along with bonus classes, a raffle, silent auction (ends at 4pm), snacks, chair massage, henna art and more! All proceeds will benefit D.A.I.S.

The Abundance Celebration is a long-standing tradition at Inner Fire Yoga to celebrate their commitment to serving the Madison community and promoting healthy living, community engagement and social responsibility through yoga. Since day one, Inner Fire Yoga has been committed to providing individuals an authentic yoga experience at the highest level of expertise and integrity, and has taken their mission seriously to promote compassion, kindness, and bring well-being to the Madison-community.

A testament to this mission, is Inner Fire Yoga’s dedicated partnership with D.A.I.S, a nonprofit organization that ensures the safety and well-being of domestic violence survivors and their families in the Dane county community. To date, Inner Fire Yoga has donated $40,437 to the organization, and thanks to the support of their yoga practitioners, a combined donation of $103,777. The 16th Annual Abundance Celebration will be not only a recognition of their community support for D.A.I.S so far, but also a continued effort to support the organization and the work they do.

About Inner Fire Yoga

With two studio locations in Madison, Inner Fire Yoga has been committed to bringing yoga to the Madison community for over 16 years. With over 100 classes offered each week, six styles of heated yoga and 37 instructors, Inner Fire is dedicated to encouraging, guiding and motivating individuals to find a life of balance, strength and inner peace through the practice of yoga.

For more information about the Abundance Celebration, community engagement, class schedules and more, visit www.innerfireyoga.com