Abundant Life Christian School Fundraiser

media release: Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream is inviting our community to join us in a fundraiser to support the victims of the recent tragic shooting at Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS). On Sunday, January 19, all Madison-area Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream locations will donate 50% of their revenue from open to close to the United Way’s fund dedicated to assisting the families affected by this heartbreaking event.

Every cone, sundae, and pint purchased that day will directly contribute to the recovery efforts and resources for the victims and their families.

All Madison-area shoppes will be participating: Atwood Ave., Fordem Ave., Gemini Dr., State St., Monroe St., Midvale Blvd., N Grand Ave., Research Park Dr., and Frank Lloyd Wright Ave.