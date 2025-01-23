Abundant Life Christian School Fundraiser

media release: Noodles & Company is joining the Madison community in coming together to support the Abundant Life Christian School community following last month’s tragic events. Noodles is hosting a community fundraiser on Thursday, January 23rd, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at five Madison-area locations:

* Sun Prairie

* Eastside, 4280 East Towne Boulevard

* Monona

* Fitchburg

* Westside, 7050 Mineral Point Rd and Gammon Rd

Noodles will be donating 25% of all sales to Abundant Life Christian School to support healing efforts and future safety initiatives.