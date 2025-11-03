AC/DC, The Pretty Reckless

media release: AC/DC, the legendary multi-million-selling band, have today thrilled millions of fans by announcing the continuation of the ‘POWER UP’ Tour.

The ‘POWER UP’ tour, named for their latest studio album, which reached #1 in 21 countries, will see the band play Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, on July 19, 2026.

This run of the ‘POWER UP’ tour will see them performing at some of the biggest stadiums across the continent. Tickets for the shows will be available beginning on Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m.

AC/DC played their very first show on December 31, 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s ‘Back In Black’ LP is the ‘bestselling album by any band ever’ and the ‘third bestselling album by any artist’ with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

To honor their long reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, AC/DC – Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney, is back to play to their legion of dedicated fans, which grows with every passing year.