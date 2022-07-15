RSVP for ACCD Field Trip

media release: The African Center is organizing a trip to America's Black Holocaust Museum, Milwaukee, as part of promoting the dialogue on racial equity and social justice. This is a cultural trip during which students will learn more about the history and memorials of the Black Holocaust.

The trip is for children 7 to 12 years old. It's free! Lunch and snacks will be provided. The trip departs from Madison at 8 am on Aug. 6. Seats are limited. Please REGISTER your child by Friday, July 15, 2022.