Access to Independence 45th Anniversary Open House
to
Access to Independence 301 S. Livingston St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us on August 24 from 10am - 3pm for a special Open House to celebrate our 45 year anniversary! We’ll have a variety of fun activities and demonstrations, food and drinks, and more! Plus, you'll get a chance to tour our agency and learn more about our services. Let's celebrate together! We hope to see you there!
What you can expect!
Technology and equipment donation truck
Adaptive Gaming Demonstrations
Free Hearing Tests by Mobile Audiology Clinic
Voter registration provided by the League of Woman Voters
Tours of the Access to Independence office
and more!