Access to Independence 45th Anniversary Open House

media release: Join us on August 24 from 10am - 3pm for a special Open House to celebrate our 45 year anniversary! We’ll have a variety of fun activities and demonstrations, food and drinks, and more! Plus, you'll get a chance to tour our agency and learn more about our services. Let's celebrate together! We hope to see you there!

What you can expect!

Technology and equipment donation truck

Adaptive Gaming Demonstrations

Free Hearing Tests by Mobile Audiology Clinic

Voter registration provided by the League of Woman Voters

Tours of the Access to Independence office

and more!