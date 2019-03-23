According to What, Black Cat, Bloody Show, Dumb Vision, Gender Confetti, Hitter, The Missed, Terrestrials, Wet Wallet
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Smells Like.....
KITSCHY SPIRIT VII
A catch-as-catch-can celebration of DIY music and a benefit for BRIARPATCH YOUTH SERVICES http://www.youthsos.org/
DETAILS and LINEUP
(more TBA...)
ACCORDING TO WHAT (madison)
BLACK CAT (madison)
https://blackcatmadison.bandcamp.com/releases
BLOODY SHOW (columbus, oh)
https://bloodyshow.bandcamp.com
DUMB VISION (madison)
GENDER CONFETTI!!! (madison)
https://genderconfetti.bandcamp.com/releases
HITTER (chicago)
THE MISSED (cleveland)
https://themissedcleveland.bandcamp.com/releases
TERRESTRIALS (columbus, oh)
https://m.soundcloud.com/user-542431893/terrestrials-moonblade
WET WALLET (chicago)