According to What, Black Cat, Bloody Show, Dumb Vision, Gender Confetti, Hitter, The Missed, Terrestrials, Wet Wallet

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Smells Like.....

KITSCHY SPIRIT VII

A catch-as-catch-can celebration of DIY music and a benefit for BRIARPATCH YOUTH SERVICES http://www.youthsos.org/

DETAILS and LINEUP

(more TBA...)

ACCORDING TO WHAT (madison)

BLACK CAT (madison)

https://blackcatmadison.bandcamp.com/releases

BLOODY SHOW (columbus, oh)

https://bloodyshow.bandcamp.com

DUMB VISION (madison)

GENDER CONFETTI!!! (madison)

https://genderconfetti.bandcamp.com/releases

HITTER (chicago)

https://hitter.bandcamp.com/

THE MISSED (cleveland)

https://themissedcleveland.bandcamp.com/releases

TERRESTRIALS (columbus, oh)

https://m.soundcloud.com/user-542431893/terrestrials-moonblade

WET WALLET (chicago)

https://wetwallet.bandcamp.com/

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
608-535-9976
