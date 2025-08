media release: Accordion players unite! We gather at MUSO monthly to socialize, share songs, and play together in a safe, fun environment. All skill levels are welcome. Come join in the fun!

Join our Facebook group: Accordion Club – Madison, WI Area

Questions? Contact Susan Stoffer Sorensen at sstoffer@live.com

If you have songs you are interested in playing together, you can submit sheet music here: ADD MY SHEET MUSIC