Accountability for Crimes Against Humanity: From Pinochet to the Present

media release: The 2023 J. Jobe Soffa and Marguerite Jacqmin Soffa lecture.

Prior registration by Friday, Oct. 10, is requested to facilitate planning. Walk-ins are welcome.

About the speaker: Antonia Urrejola is a Chilean lawyer with extensive experience in various legal fields, including international

law, human rights, and constitutional law. Her professional experience has mainly focused on

the field of human rights, working in international organizations, NGOs, and government

entities. She has held positions as a researcher, lawyer, advisor, project coordinator,

commissioner of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), and Minister of

Foreign Affairs of Chile for one year during the government of President Gabriel Boric.

About the Soffa Lecture

For more than two decades, this series has featured renowned women who speak on contemporary issues of global significance. Holders of the lectureship have included well-known “grassroots” leaders in the struggle for human rights and international understanding. Learn more.

