Accountability for Crimes Against Humanity: From Pinochet to the Present
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: The 2023 J. Jobe Soffa and Marguerite Jacqmin Soffa lecture.
Prior registration by Friday, Oct. 10, is requested to facilitate planning. Walk-ins are welcome.
About the speaker: Antonia Urrejola is a Chilean lawyer with extensive experience in various legal fields, including international
law, human rights, and constitutional law. Her professional experience has mainly focused on
the field of human rights, working in international organizations, NGOs, and government
entities. She has held positions as a researcher, lawyer, advisor, project coordinator,
commissioner of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), and Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Chile for one year during the government of President Gabriel Boric.
About the Soffa Lecture
For more than two decades, this series has featured renowned women who speak on contemporary issues of global significance. Holders of the lectureship have included well-known “grassroots” leaders in the struggle for human rights and international understanding. Learn more.
Event sponsors
International Division
Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program
Human Rights Program
Global Legal Studies Center