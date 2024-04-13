Free.

media release: As of 2024, Aaron Womack's roots as a basketball coach and a youth mentor for his local community continue to shape his identity as someone who selflessly puts others first. Known by his stage name, Ace the DJay, Aaron's passion for spreading joy through music has only grown stronger.

Renowned for his contagiously exuberant demeanor, Aaron has become a staple in the entertainment scene, lighting up every room he enters with his vibrant presence. His innate talent and charisma shine through in his special set titled "Soul Music Session," where he seamlessly blends soul, R&B, funk, and jazz to create an unforgettable experience for his audience.

Having performed along the east side of Madison at venues like Gib's, State Street Brats, The Majestic, and Bandit Coffee and Tacos, Aaron has earned a reputation as a crowd favorite. From pumping up the dance floor with his energetic performances to setting the perfect ambiance as a wedding DJay, Aaron's versatility and skill as an entertainer are unmatched.

With his unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional performances and his ability to connect with audiences on a profound level, Ace the DJay continues to leave an indelible mark on the Madison entertainment industry.

Free event! Come DANCE with us!