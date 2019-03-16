Ace of Arts
press release: The Mode Theater presents:
“ACE of ARTS POP UP at The Mode”
A Group Pop Up Exhibition Featuring the Work of David C. Mueller,
Meagan Elise Weber, Samuel D. Johnson, Valerie Deegan and Mad Rabbit
Please join us Saturday March 16, for a one night only pop up exhibition featuring the works of David C. Mueller, Meagan Elise Weber, Samuel D. Johnson, Valerie Deegan and Christian Miller. Original works, prints, t-shirts and more will be on display and for sale. There will also be music provided by SOMEBODY.
About the Artists:
David C. Mueller: Currently Pittsburgh based, David is returning home to Wisconsin to showcase his new paintings and prints. More at www.muellerlowlife.com
Meagan Elise Weber: A skilled artist and designer, Meagan’s work is a mix of sound aesthetics and tactile design. Origami compositions, clean printmaking and whimsical characters populate her work. More at https://meaganweber.com/
Samuel D. Johnson: Sam’s been at the forefront of screen printing in Madison for awhile. You can’t miss his expressive gig posters and mixed media fine art prints.
More @instasam.art
Valerie Deegan: The Deegans own the Mode Theater. Val’s paintings feel spontaneous and fun, with influence from pop culture and whatever strikes her fancy. More @valeriedeeganart
Mad Rabbit: Mad Rabbit is an artist David Mueller met in Pittsburgh. His playful, street art style is created with clean line work and bold colors. More @mad_rabbit_lab
The exhibition is to be held Saturday, March 16, from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM, with music and refreshments available. It is free and open to the public.
The Mode Theater is located at 121 S Monroe St, Waterloo, WI 53594.
Thank you very much, all are encouraged to attend!