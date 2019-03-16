press release: The Mode Theater presents:

“ACE of ARTS POP UP at The Mode”

A Group Pop Up Exhibition Featuring the Work of David C. Mueller,

Meagan Elise Weber, Samuel D. Johnson, Valerie Deegan and Mad Rabbit

Please join us Saturday March 16, for a one night only pop up exhibition featuring the works of David C. Mueller, Meagan Elise Weber, Samuel D. Johnson, Valerie Deegan and Christian Miller. Original works, prints, t-shirts and more will be on display and for sale. There will also be music provided by SOMEBODY.

About the Artists:

David C. Mueller: Currently Pittsburgh based, David is returning home to Wisconsin to showcase his new paintings and prints. More at www.muellerlowlife.com

Meagan Elise Weber: A skilled artist and designer, Meagan’s work is a mix of sound aesthetics and tactile design. Origami compositions, clean printmaking and whimsical characters populate her work. More at https://meaganweber.com/

Samuel D. Johnson: Sam’s been at the forefront of screen printing in Madison for awhile. You can’t miss his expressive gig posters and mixed media fine art prints.

More @instasam.art

Valerie Deegan: The Deegans own the Mode Theater. Val’s paintings feel spontaneous and fun, with influence from pop culture and whatever strikes her fancy. More @valeriedeeganart

Mad Rabbit: Mad Rabbit is an artist David Mueller met in Pittsburgh. His playful, street art style is created with clean line work and bold colors. More @mad_rabbit_lab

The exhibition is to be held Saturday, March 16, from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM, with music and refreshments available. It is free and open to the public.

The Mode Theater is located at 121 S Monroe St, Waterloo, WI 53594.

Thank you very much, all are encouraged to attend!