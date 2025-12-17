Acend, Austo, D-Verse, DJ Teach, DJ Vnown, Eject, Heavensent, Masooni, Nailx, Saito, The Blind Guy, Twoskoop, Tyler, Unisynth
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Liquid Presents: DJ Summit 63
14 fresh new acts. Both stages. Full 360 setup. One night for the community.
featuring:
ACEND | AUSTO | D-VERSE | DJ TEACH | DJ VNKNOWN | EJECT | HEAVENSENT | MASOONI | NAILX | SAITO | THE BLIND GUY | TWOSKOOP | TYLER | UNISYNTH
Info
Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com
Music