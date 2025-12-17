Acend, Austo, D-Verse, DJ Teach, DJ Vnown, Eject, Heavensent, Masooni, Nailx, Saito, The Blind Guy, Twoskoop, Tyler, Unisynth

media release: Liquid Presents: DJ Summit 63

14 fresh new acts. Both stages. Full 360 setup. One night for the community.

featuring:

ACEND | AUSTO | D-VERSE | DJ TEACH | DJ VNKNOWN | EJECT | HEAVENSENT | MASOONI | NAILX | SAITO | THE BLIND GUY | TWOSKOOP | TYLER | UNISYNTH