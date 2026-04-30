RSVP for Aces for Active Youth Golf Classic

media release: This scramble format outing will cap at 120 golfers with an 11:00 am shotgun start. Your registration fee includes 18 holes of golf and a cart, lunch, a drink ticket, a swag bag, the silent auction, and a catered dinner after the event. Plenty of fun and creative prize categories await you throughout the tournament.

Not a golfer? We have you covered! Register for the Dinner Only option and enjoy a delicious dinner, fun activities, and a silent auction. Or contact us about being a volunteer!

Active Youth Wisconsin donates 100% of youth entry fees to schools and provides over $34,000 in financial assistance to kids each year to provide accessible opportunities for them to be active in a generation where they move less than ever.. We rely on sponsors, donors, and fundraising events to fuel our mission. The Golf Classic is the largest fundraiser of the year. Join us for a fun day of golf, sponsor, or just join us for dinner!

Register yourself or your team at: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Verona/Tri4SchoolsGolfClassic

$150 per golfer as an individual or $600 per team. The deadline to sign up is August 10.

9:45 AM Check-in begins

9:45 AM Driving range and putting green open, lunch available, A Better Body Chair Massages

10:45 AM Brief instructions

11:00 AM Shotgun start

4:00 PM Dinner

4:30 PM Auction and awards

5:00 PM Event concludes