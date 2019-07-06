Acid Leather, Traffic Death, Scathed, Warbastard

press release: ACID LEATHER

http://acidleather.bandcamp.com

Columbia, MO

Blackened Thrash Metal to be fully experienced live.

TRAFFIC DEATH

http://trafficdeath.bandcamp.com

Des Moines, Iowa

Traffic Death is a high speed, violent crossover four piece featuring ex-members of Black Market Fetus, NGDS and Dark Mirror.

SCATHED

https://scathed.bandcamp.com/

Milwaukee, Wisconsin's SCATHED

Dark, heavy and fast Crust mixing elements from blackend-death metal, hardcore punk and blending it all into a mess of pissed off, dark hardcore mania.

WARBASTARD

https://warbastard1.bandcamp.com/releases

Madison, WI

D-Beat vets from Madison WI. Members of Wartorn, Tierra De Nadie, Dispise, Willful Mental Decay.

21+

$10

If you know you know. You won't miss this.