Acid Leather, Traffic Death, Scathed, Warbastard
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: ACID LEATHER
http://acidleather.bandcamp.com
Columbia, MO
Blackened Thrash Metal to be fully experienced live.
TRAFFIC DEATH
http://trafficdeath.bandcamp.com
Des Moines, Iowa
Traffic Death is a high speed, violent crossover four piece featuring ex-members of Black Market Fetus, NGDS and Dark Mirror.
SCATHED
Milwaukee, Wisconsin's SCATHED
Dark, heavy and fast Crust mixing elements from blackend-death metal, hardcore punk and blending it all into a mess of pissed off, dark hardcore mania.
WARBASTARD
https://warbastard1.bandcamp.com/releases
Madison, WI
D-Beat vets from Madison WI. Members of Wartorn, Tierra De Nadie, Dispise, Willful Mental Decay.
21+
$10
If you know you know. You won't miss this.