ACLU of Wisconsin Annual Membership Meeting

media release: In the past year, we've become even more community-centered as we navigate life as a key battleground state in the fight for democracy. As our constitutional rights continue to be threatened, we know the path forward is through community education, empowerment, and shared action.

At this year's virtual annual meeting, we will share a look back at where we've been, as well as the vision for defending democracy in 2024. If you need registration assistance, please contact development@aclu-wi.org.