ONLINE: ACLU Post-Election Town Hall

media release: Join us for an insider debrief with ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero and ACLU leaders in battleground states.

Friday, November 6, 2020, 3pm Eastern / 12pm Pacific

Via livestream; details will be provided upon RSVP.

During the one-hour town hall, you will hear firsthand reports from ACLU experts across the country – in battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin – with the latest information about the election, our coordinated efforts to ensure that every vote gets counted, and what the election results mean for civil liberties and civil rights.

Notice of Accessibility: An American Sign Language interpreter will be present and closed captioning will be available.